In the historic "Clash of Generations" match held at La Versiliana in the beautiful city of Pietrasanta, Italy, India's five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand defeated Argentina's 11-year-old prodigy Faustino Oro 2-0. While the match was largely one-sided, Oro displayed composure and focus beyond his age, and in the future, this match will certainly hold historical importance. Anand won the first game with the white pieces and the second with black. In both games, Anand played quickly and maintained pressure on Oro throughout.

The opening ceremony was unique, as both players were brought to the match venue in a specially designed horse-drawn carriage. Prior to the match, the grand opening of the Chess Roads Festival included an exhibition of 40 rare and precious chess boards, inaugurated by Anand, Oro, world-famous musician Andrea Bocelli, and Paola Rovellini, President of the La Versiliana Foundation.

Following the match, both players participated in a simultaneous exhibition game, where Anand and Oro each faced 10 invited guests. They both won all of their games, creating a lasting impression on the audience. This historic event will certainly be remembered among the most special in chess history.

Players arrive in royal style by horse-drawn carriage - A regal start to the Chess Festival

On June 1, 2025, the Chess Roads Festival in Pietrasanta, Italy, began with a grand and cultural procession. Players and distinguished guests arrived at Villa La Versiliana in traditional horse-drawn carriages. This parade passed through Forte dei Marmi and Pietrasanta, giving the event historical and cultural depth. The unique welcome highlighted that this was not just a sports event, but a celebration of art, tradition, and history. The sight of players arriving in royal style gave the game of chess a noble and intellectual touch, reflecting both the grandeur of the event and the rich cultural heritage of Italy.

Inauguration of the Chess Roads - The Exhibition

Just before the match, a grand exhibition of 40 rare and historic chess boards was inaugurated. The exhibition was jointly opened by five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand, 11-year-old Argentine prodigy Faustino Oro, world-famous musician Andrea Bocelli, and Paola Rovellini, President of the La Versiliana Foundation. Among the distinguished guests were FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, Kazakhstan Chess Federation President Timur Turlov, Italian Chess Federation President Luigi Maggi, Pietrasanta Mayor Alberto Stefano Giovannetti, and GM Roberto Mogranzini, President of Unichess. The exhibition was more than just a chess display; it was a celebration of the game's historical, cultural, and artistic legacy, with rare chess sets from Asia and Europe spanning from the 1700s to the present.

Anand takes the lead with first game victory

After the inauguration, the highly anticipated match began. As Anand noted afterward, this match wasn't about rating differences, as in today's chess world, rating gaps are difficult to measure. Both Anand and Oro played the match with great professionalism. Anand, playing white, opened with the Ruy Lopez. Until move 15, the game was balanced. Then, a misstep by Oro with his knight allowed Anand to exchange dark-squared bishops. As Oro moved the pawn in front of his kingside rook, Anand began building pressure. Even though the position remained level for some time, Anand's advancing flank pawns increased the pressure. On move 40, Oro made a major mistake with his knight, and Anand converted the resulting endgame smoothly, winning in 57 moves and taking a 1-0 lead. Anand clearly outperformed Oro in the middlegame and endgame.

FIDE President inaugurates second game

The second game was ceremonially opened by FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, who made the first move on behalf of Oro. Oro opened with the king pawn, and Anand responded with the French Defence. For Oro, a win was necessary to equalize the match, while Anand only needed a draw to secure overall victory. Once again, the opening of the kingside f-file allowed Anand to create pressure. By move 30, Anand's queen and rook were already active on Oro's kingside, while Oro was trying to generate counterplay on Anand's queenside. However, the pawn-locked center limited piece maneuverability. On move 37, Oro made a major error, and Anand comfortably converted his advantage, securing the second game in 48 moves and winning the historic match 2-0.

Anand's win was not unexpected, as the gap between the two players is currently significant. This was evident throughout the match. For Oro, however, sharing the stage with a five-time World Champion was a major opportunity that will surely help him establish himself in the competitive chess world. Facing Anand must have brought pressure, but Oro managed his emotions well, reflecting his confidence.

After the second game, Anand and Oro spent time analyzing the match together. For young Oro, this must have been a fan moment.

Anand and Oro play simul with 20 special guests

After the main match, Anand and Oro took part in a special simultaneous exhibition match against 20 invited guests. Anand played 10 boards, and Oro played the other 10. Impressively, both players won all of their games, scoring a perfect 100% and leaving the audience highly impressed.

Following the simul, another beautiful moment unfolded - each participant took autographs from Anand and Oro on their chess boards. Long queues formed at the venue, especially for Anand, with people eager to take photos and interact with him. Anand's calm, humble, and inspiring personality naturally draws admiration, and it was evident that fans of all ages were trying to experience a moment with the legend. This was not just a chess event, but a living example of the passion for the game and the respect held for its players.