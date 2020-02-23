Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury: Tyson Fury Knocks Out Deontay Wilder To Clinch WBC Heavyweight Title

Tyson Fury handed Deontay Wilder his first defeat, knocking him out in the 7th round. © AFP
Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder on the way to a seventh-round technical knockout, seizing the World Boxing Council heavyweight title as he handed the American his first defeat. Fourteen months after their dramatic split-decision draw, Britain's Fury battered the American champion -- who had blood streaming from his left ear and leaking from his mouth when referee Kenny Bayless called a halt. Fury had dropped Wilder in the third and fifth rounds and was landing blows at will -- Fury's corner finally throwing in the towel and Bayless stopping it at 1:39 of the round.
More to follow...
