Mary Kom has broken her silence on her divorce rumours that went viral on social media a few weeks back. The Olympic medallist has now confirmed that she and her husband Onkholer (Onler) Kom "are no longer married and they have finalized their divorce by mutual consent." Mary Kom, a six-time world champion in boxing, also addressed the rumours about dating "Mr. Hitesh Choudhary or being in a relationship with another boxer's husband."

In a two-page post on X, under the letter-head of Rajat Mathur, Advocate Supreme Court, Mary Kom clarified her stance on the subject.

The text content of the 'legal notice' is as follows. "Specifically, the following matters are addressed: 1. Speculations regarding her divorce and separation from her husband, Mr. Onkholer (Onler) Kom, along with related news about him and his current state of affairs. 2. Claims suggesting that she is currently dating Mr. Hitesh Choudhary, who is identified as a business partner and chairman of the Ms. Mary Kom Boxing Foundation," the letter read.

"In the light of these speculative and incorrect media reports, I wish to issue the following clarifications, as instructed by my client, Ms. M C Mary Kom:

"Ms. M.C. Mary Kom and Mr. Onkholer (Onler) Kom are no longer married and they have finalized their divorce by mutual consent under KOM CUSTOMARY LAW on December 20 2023, in the presence of both family members and leaders of the clan as the adjudicating authorities," the letter further stated.

"As for the details of their past marriage, my client states that aforesaid speculations, assertions are denied being wrong and incorrect. Any further than this, my client does not wish to state or comment, as this is a matter of the past. She has since moved on with her life positively, in accordance with the mutual agreement signed thereof."

— Dr. M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) April 30, 2025

In the letter, it has also been clarified that reports of Mary Kom's "relationship involvement with Mr. Hitesh Choudhary or being in a relationship with another boxer's husband" are not true.

"The rumours regarding my client's relationship involvement with Mr. Hitesh Choudhary or being in a relationship with another boxer's husband, are categorically denied and should not be propagated by any media platform. It is further stated that Mr. Hitesh Choudhary is working with my client, Mary Kom strictly under business collaboration relationship and any & all speculations beyond it, are specifically denied."