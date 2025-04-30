Story ProgressBack to home
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: CSK Aim To Avoid Unwanted Record vs PBKS
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: All-but-out Chennai Super host Punjab Kings in the 49th match of IPL 2025.
CSK vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: All-but-out Chennai Super host Punjab Kings in the 49th match of Indian Premeir League 2025 on Wednesday. After losing 7 of the 9 matches played so far, the MS Dhoni-led side in on the verge of elimination from the tournament. From now on, every match is a must-win contest for the side. They face Punjab Kings tonight, a team that is right there in the race to playoffs. With 5 wins in 9 matches, PBKS sit at the fifth spot in the points table. A win tonight could help them take the second position. (Live scorecard)
- 18:17 (IST)CSK vs PBKS Live: Dhoni eyes big feat!MS Dhoni is only four sixes away from the milestone of 350 sixes in T20 cricket. Only Rohit Sharma (542), Virat Kohli (429) and Suryakumar Yadav (365) are the Indian players to have crossed the milestone. Overall, Chris Gayle of West Indies tops the list with 1056 T20 sixes.
- 17:48 (IST)CSK vs PBKS Live: CSK aim to avoid unwanted featAs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take to the field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at their home arena of Chepauk Stadium, they will be aiming to avoid a defeat not only to protect their pride, but also to not register an unfortunate record to their name. CSK have faced their fourth loss at home, having suffered a similar fate in 2008 and 2012 seasons. One more defeat and CSK will have their worst-ever season at home. Can they prevent it?
- 17:39 (IST)CSK vs PBKS Live: Have a look at squads -Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh BediPunjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash
