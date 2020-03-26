Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Boxer Amir Khan Offers Four-Storey Building To Help UK Fight Coronavirus

Updated: 26 March 2020 12:41 IST

British boxer Amir Khan stepped forward to help citizens of the United Kingdom in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Amir Khan is a former light-welterweight world champion boxer. © Twitter

Amir Khan, the British professional boxer, has stepped forward to help citizens of the United Kingdom in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The boxer said in a tweet, "I am aware of how difficult it is to get a hospital bed at this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe". Amir Khan is a former light-welterweight world champion and was the World Boxing Association Champion from 2009 till 2012. With the growing cases of coronavirus in the UK, there are concerns that it can cause a shortage of hospital beds if the virus is not contained.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked his citizens to stay indoors for the next three weeks as the country grapples against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Swiss Tennis star Roger Federer announced that he and his wife Mirka have donated one million Swiss Francs to the families fighting against coronavirus in Switzerland.

Federer, the former world number one, is currently spending time with his family as he recovers from knee surgery that he suffered last month.

With the French Open having postponed, tennis fans will hope for a comeback from Federer in the Wimbledon, which is scheduled to begin from June 29, 2020.

Boxing
