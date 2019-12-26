Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan was slammed on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram for celebrating Christmas with his family. On Wednesday, Amir Khan had posted a picture with his wife and kids in "Christmas outfits". "Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Merry Christmas #khanfamily @FaryalxMakhdoom #MerryChrismas," Amir Khan wrote with the picture. The post, however, did not go down well with his followers as the boxer drew a lot of flak for celebrating the Christian festival despite being a Muslim. The former light-welterweight world champion, then decided to respond to "all the hate" with a message that read, "So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits. Just want to tell those people 'I don't give a f**k'."