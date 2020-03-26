Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Sourav Ganguly Donates Rice Worth Rs 50 Lakh Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Updated: 26 March 2020 11:40 IST

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakhto the needy people amid nationwide lockdown.

Sourav Ganguly Donates Rice Worth Rs 50 Lakh Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world sports to a grinding halt. © AFP

As India continues its fight against coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the needy people. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), in its statement, said Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice will provide rice to people who have been put in government schools for safety and security. "#Sourav to provide Free Rice to the Needy It is heartening to note that Sourav Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice has come forward to provide free rice worth Rs 50 lacs to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security. Hope this initiative of Ganguly would encourage other citizens of the state to take up similar initiatives to serve the people of our state. #CAB," CAB said in a statement.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya has also lent support to the needy people as he donated Rs 5 lakh to the Government''s Emergency Relief Fund.

"CAB President donates 5 lakhs to the Government's Emergency Relief Fund to fight against #CoronaVirus/#Covid19," CAB said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus.

Topics mentioned in this article Sourav Ganguly Cricket BCCI
