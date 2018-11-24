"Dedicate This Win To My Country": Mary Kom After Winning Her Record Sixth World Championship Gold

After becoming the first woman to clinch six World Championship gold medals , Mary Kom decided to dedicate the feat to India. Mary Kom, who beat Ukraine's Hanna Okhota by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the light flyweight 48 kg category, said, "I would like to dedicate this win to my country." The 35-year-old Manipuri boxer, a mother of three and a pre-tournament favourite for the gold, rewrote the record books when she eclipsed her joint haul of five golds with Katie Taylor of Ireland.

The Manipuri pugilist, who went over her weight category to clinch a 51kg bronze at the London Olympics, previously clinched the World Championship gold on five occasions -- 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 -- besides bagging a silver on her debut in 2001. Welcomed by thunderous chants of "Mary Mary" at the jampacked KD Jadhav hall, the Indian took the ring with a statistical and psychological advantage over her Ukrainian opponent, whom she recently beat at the Silesian Women's Open semi-finals in Poland.

Living up to the reputation, Mary started the opening round aggressively and landed a couple of right jabs quite early into the round before taking full control with a right-two punch combination to Hanna.

However, towards the end of the first round, the Ukrainian managed to get a shot on Mary's face before the Indian wrestled Okhota to the ground. Mary appeared unshakable throughout and ended the round with a few jabs and a right-hand, left-hand combo.

The Indian came back with more aggression in the second round, and started with a powerful hook with her right and then doubled the attack with two quick right jabs to leave her opponent rattled.

A left-handed flick from Okhota pushed Mary backwards but towards the end of the round, the Indian delivered a perfect right hook to inch closer to another gold.

