 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Boxing

"Dedicate This Win To My Country": Mary Kom After Winning Her Record Sixth World Championship Gold

Updated: 24 November 2018 18:05 IST

Mary Kom eclipsed her joint haul of five golds with Katie Taylor of Ireland.

"Dedicate This Win To My Country": Mary Kom After Winning Her Record Sixth World Championship Gold
Mary Kom has also won a silver back in the 2001 edition. © BFI

After becoming the first woman to clinch six World Championship gold medals, Mary Kom decided to dedicate the feat to India. Mary Kom, who beat Ukraine's Hanna Okhota by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the light flyweight 48 kg category, said, "I would like to dedicate this win to my country." The 35-year-old Manipuri boxer, a mother of three and a pre-tournament favourite for the gold, rewrote the record books when she eclipsed her joint haul of five golds with Katie Taylor of Ireland.

The Manipuri pugilist, who went over her weight category to clinch a 51kg bronze at the London Olympics, previously clinched the World Championship gold on five occasions -- 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 -- besides bagging a silver on her debut in 2001. Welcomed by thunderous chants of "Mary Mary" at the jampacked KD Jadhav hall, the Indian took the ring with a statistical and psychological advantage over her Ukrainian opponent, whom she recently beat at the Silesian Women's Open semi-finals in Poland.

Living up to the reputation, Mary started the opening round aggressively and landed a couple of right jabs quite early into the round before taking full control with a right-two punch combination to Hanna.

However, towards the end of the first round, the Ukrainian managed to get a shot on Mary's face before the Indian wrestled Okhota to the ground. Mary appeared unshakable throughout and ended the round with a few jabs and a right-hand, left-hand combo.

The Indian came back with more aggression in the second round, and started with a powerful hook with her right and then doubled the attack with two quick right jabs to leave her opponent rattled.

A left-handed flick from Okhota pushed Mary backwards but towards the end of the round, the Indian delivered a perfect right hook to inch closer to another gold.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Boxing Mary Kom
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mary Kom beat Ukraine's Hanna Okhota by a unanimous 5-0 decision.
  • "I would like to dedicate this win to my country," said Mary Kom.
  • Mary previously won Boxing Worlds gold in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010.
Related Articles
Mary Kom First Woman Boxer To Win Six World Championship Gold Medals
Mary Kom First Woman Boxer To Win Six World Championship Gold Medals
Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota, Sonia Chahal vs Ornella Wahner, World Boxing Championship 2018 Final Highlights: Record Sixth Gold For Mary Kom, Silver For Sonia
Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota, Sonia Chahal vs Ornella Wahner, World Boxing Championship 2018 Final Highlights: Record Sixth Gold For Mary Kom, Silver For Sonia
Sonia To Vie For Women
Sonia To Vie For Women's World Boxing Championships Gold, Bronze For Simranjit Kaur
Women
Women's Boxing World Championships: India's Mary Kom Enters Final, Lovlina Borgohain Takes Home The Bronze Medal
AIBA Women
AIBA Women's World Championships: Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain To Lead Indian Charge On Day One Of Semis
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.