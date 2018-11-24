Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota, Sonia Chahal vs Ornella Wahner, World Boxing Championship 2018 Final Live Updates: Mary Kom Eyes Record 6th Gold

Five-time world champion MC Mary Kom will face Hanna Okhota of Ukraine in the final of the Women's World Championship at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. The 35-year-old Indian boxer is eyeing a historic sixth gold at the women's 48 kg light flyweight category. Mary had previously won the gold medal in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 editions of the Championships. Apart from this, she had also won the silver medal on her debut in 2001. In the women's 57 kg featherweight final, Sonia will face Ornella Gabriele Wahner of Germany. Sonia entered the final after beating Jo Son Hwa of North Korea by unanimous 5-0 decision on Friday.

15:40 IST: In the last meet with Hanna, Mary registered a comfortable win at the Silesian Women's Open semi-finals in Poland earlier this year.

15:35 IST: The home crowd will boost Mary's confidence against her Ukrainian opponent. She earlier won a gold medal when India hosted the biennial amateur boxing event in 2016 in New Delhi.

15:31 IST: But a lot has happened since then. The 35-year-old Manipuri boxer is a mother of three now.

15:28 IST: She had defeated Romania's Steluta Duta in the 48 kg women's light flyweight final to win her fifth World Championship gold medal.

15:23 IST: Mary Kom last featured in a World Championship final match in 2010.

15:18 IST: Mary is currently tied at five gold medals with Katie Taylor of Ireland.

15:15 IST: The five-time World Champion boxer has her eyes firmly set on an unprecedented sixth World title.

15:10 IST: India's MC Mary Kom will take on Hanna Okhota of Ukraine in the summit clash of the 48 kg women's light flyweight final at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

15:00 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's World Boxing Championship 2018 final bouts between Mary Kom and Hanna Okhota, and Sonia Chahal and Ornella Wahner at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Mary Kom, who is still tied with Katie Taylor of Ireland on five gold medals, has an opportunity to become the most successful women's boxer if she beats Hanna Okhota in the final. "I have beaten the North Korean opponent in the Asian Championships last year and that time it was a one-sided bout. But win or lose, every boxer always learn and I think she has learnt(from that bout). At the same time I also have learnt and I came prepared to defend and counter. I am happy that I am in the final," Mary said after the bout.

Sonia, who was the silver medallist at the 2016 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships and a twice silver medallist at the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships, will be looking to cross the final hurdle and clinch the coveted yellow metal. "I never imagined that I will reach the final. But it is happening and I am in the World Championships final at such a young age. I am doing this in front of my home crowd. I am very happy," Sonia said after the win.