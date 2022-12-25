India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 Live: The second Test is poised for a tense finish with India needing 100 runs to win and hosts Bangladesh needing six wickets. Bangladesh spinners, led by their talismanic skipper Shakib Al Hasan and young Mehidy Hasan Miraz, forced Indian batters to press the panic button in a tricky chase of 145 as the visitors ended an engaging third day's play, tottering at 45 for 4. If they overhaul 145, it will be third highest successful fourth innings chase at this ground as the top three winning scores are 209, 205 and 103. Earlier, Bangladesh's lower middle-order, led by Litton Das (73 off 98 balls), counter-attacked to take their second innings score to 231. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI):KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Playing XI):Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 4 of the 2nd Test Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Shere Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur



