The Indian men's badminton team scripted one of the most memorable moments in the country's sporting history when it won the Thomas Cup title defeating Indonesia in the final recently. First-time finalists India swept aside 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0. It all started with 20-year-old Lakshya Sen beating Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Anthony Ginting. Doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then gave India a 2-0 lead by beating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19. And finally, Kidambi Srikanth sealed India's historic win by outclassing Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

It was truly an inspirational win for India. Now, Prannoy has shared an interesting "Behind the scenessss" video of their title campaign.

Watch: Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj dance in the hotel room

After the win, Prannoy revealed to NDTV, how they had made a WhatsApp group for the members of the Thomas Cup team. "I created that WhatsApp group. The name was 'It's coming home' and it actually came home. That group was very necessary and important. Wanted a group where all the players were in it because there's a lot of things that you can't share with everyone out there. The players could discuss things very freely. And that really helped. We had issues and setbacks in between. We lost to Chinese Taipei in the group stage," Prannoy said.

"To regroup after that loss was very important. The (WhatsApp) group helped each and every player immensely. We could just express what was needed."

Prakash Padukone, India's first All England Champion in 1980, was also elated. "I didn't expect this to happen so early, not at least in the next 8-10 years. I think we have truly arrived and India will be considered a superpower and a threat from now on. It will give a big fillip to the sport," Padukone told news agency PTI.