Double Olympic medallist badminton player PV Sindhu is set to marry Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, who is an executive director at Posidex Technologies, in Udaipur on December 22. The announcement came just days after Sindhu ended a long trophy drought by clinching the title at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Sunday. According to PTI, the wedding events will begin on December 20 and the two families will also be holding a reception in Hyderabad on December 24. "The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January," Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, told PTI.

"So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important," he further added.

Who is Venkata Datta Sai?

Venkata Datta Sai did his Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. He completed his BBA Accounting and Finance from Flame University Bachelor of Business Administration in 2018 and then did his Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

Venkata Datta Sai worked with JSW both as a summer intern as well as an In-House Consultant. "My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learned a lot from both of these experiences," he posted on his LinkedIn profile.

From 2019, he has worked as Managing Director for Sour Apple Asset Management while also serving as the Executive Director in Posidex. "The loan that you get in 12 seconds or the credit card that you have thanks to the instant credit score matching? Just some of the most complex problems I solve using a proprietary entity resolution search engine. My solutions and products are deployed for critical operations at some of the biggest banks from HDFC to ICICI," he wrote on his LinkedIn profile.