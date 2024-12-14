Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu got engaged to Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies. The badminton star on Saturday shared the picture from the ceremony that is going viral on social media. In the surfaced photo, Sindhu and Venkata could be seen having a ring on their hands and sharing a laugh together. Notably, the couple is set to tie the knot on December 22 in Udaipur. The wedding festivities will begin on December 20, and there will be a reception in Hyderabad. Afterward, Sindhu will resume her training for an important upcoming season.

According to Sindhu's father, the two families are well acquainted with each other, but the wedding plans came together within a month. The couple chose this date since Sindhu will be busy with training and competitions starting next year.

Sindhu is the first and only Indian to win the gold medal at the BWF World Championships in 2019. She is only the second Indian individual athlete to win two consecutive Olympic medals: In 2016 Rio Olympics, she won silver medal, becoming the first Indian badminton player to reach an Olympic final. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won Bronze medal.

In badminton world championships, Sindhu have five medals to her name, making her one of only two women (alongside China's Zhang Ning) to achieve this feat in singles.

Her fiance, Venkata Datta Sai has a Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from Foundation of Liberal and Management Education. He completed his BBA Accounting and Finance from Flame University Bachelor of Business Administration in 2018 and then did his Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

He started working with JSW both as a summer intern as well as an In-House Consultant. Since 2019, he has been working as Managing Director for Sour Apple Asset Management while also serving as the Executive Director in Posidex. "The loan that you get in 12 seconds or the credit card that you have thanks to the instant credit score matching? Just some of the most complex problems I solve using a proprietary entity resolution search engine. My solutions and products are deployed for critical operations at some of the biggest banks from HDFC to ICICI," he wrote on his LinkedIn profile.

