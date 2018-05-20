Thomas And Uber Cup: Indian Shuttlers Struggle In Group Match, Saina Nehwal Loses Her Opening Tie

India men and women badminton teams struggled in their opening Group A match of the Thomas and Uber Cup Final on Sunday. Both teams suffered a similar 1-4 loss to France and Canada which could hamper their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage. The men's doubles team comprising of Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok lost to the French pair of Bastian Kersaudy and Julian Maio 13-21, 16-21. B Sai Praneeth gave India a winning start after beating Brice Leverdez 21-7, 21-18 to take a 1-0 lead. Praneeth was the lone winner in India's Group A match against France. In the other men's singles match, Sameer Verma lost to Lucas Corvee 19-21, 22-20, 18-21.