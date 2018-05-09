2018 BWF Thomas, Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy To Lead India's Challenge

Ace India shuttlers HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal will lead India's charge at the upcoming BWF Thomas and Uber Cup, slated to be held from May 20-27, in Bangkok, the Badminton Association of India announced on Tuesday. Asian championship bronze medalist Prannoy along with World No 18 B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma and Junior World No 4 Lakshay Sen will take the court in the singles event of the men's championship. On the other hand, 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold medalist Saina will be complemented by rising shuttlers Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy, Sai Krishna Priya, Anura Prabhu and Vaishnavi Bhale in the women's singles competition of the Uber Cup.

Meanwhile, the doubles category of the Thomas Cup will see the experienced duo of Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri along with World No 43, Shlok Ramachandran, MR Arjuna and the Indian number 1 ranked pair of Sanyam Shukla and Arun George.

J Meghana, Poorvisha Ram, Prajakta Sawant and Sanyogita Ghorpade will lead the challenge in the women's doubles competition of Uber Cup.

Speaking on the squad selection, Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma said: "We have decided to give opportunity to young and aspiring talents along with our experienced players so that they not only gain valuable exposure they will also be have the experience to play alongside the top players."

"While selecting the squad, we have considered the performance of the players at the domestic level and those who have excelled in the national circuit have been given the opportunity to show their talent at the highest level," he added.

The continental tournament that gets underway in Bangkok from May 20-27 will see India taking on France in the opening rubber, followed by Australia and China in the Thomas Cup while the women's team who are a bronze medal winner in the last edition will take on Canada in the first tie followed by Australia and Japan.