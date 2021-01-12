Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy have tested positive for coronavirus, and have been quarantined at a Bangkok hospital. Both badminton players were set to take part in the Thailand Open tournament that got underway on Tuesday. However, the Badminton Association of India (BAI), in a tweet, said that Saina and Prannoy have been withdrawn from the tournament and have to be isolated at a hospital in Bangkok for a minimum of 10 days.

"Two Indian players have tested positive for COVID-19 -- Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy. Both players have been withdrawn from the tournament and have to be isolated in hospital for a minimum 10 days. BAI in constant touch with BWF, Team Management, Players and Organizers," BAI tweeted on Tuesday.

The first half of the 2021 badminton season started on Tuesday with the Thailand Open and will wrap up with the conclusion of the Russia Open on July 25 after which the Tokyo Olympics will take the limelight.