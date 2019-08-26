PV Sindhu's long-standing dream of becoming a world champion became reality on Sunday when she beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the the final. A day after her historic win, the newly-crowned world champion posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing the sea of emotions which she experienced during her momentous win. Sindhu, in her post, wrote that she couldn't hold back her tears when she saw the Indian flag being raised and the national anthem playing in the background.

"I could not hold back my tears when I saw the Indian flag and heard the National anthem playing," Sindhu's post read.

It was for the first time that an Indian player has won a gold medal at the BWF World Championships. Sindhu now has won five medals in the prestigious tournament -- joint-most along side China's legendary Zhang Ning.

Sindhu's success became all the more important as she had lost in the final twice in last two years -- against Nozomi Okuhara in 2017 and Carolina Marin in 2018.

The fact that Sindhu still can't describe her win in words shows what this achievement meant to her. She, however, did add that she had been practicing for this tournament for quite some time.

"Words can't express my feelings about yesterday's win at the World Championship. Had been preparing for it for so long. Finally, the wait ended. It wouldn't have been possible without the support of my Parents, my coaches (Gopi sir and Ms Kim ) and my trainer (mr Srikanth Verma) And most Importantly I would like to thank my sponsors and all my fans who have supported me all along. FINALLY WORLD CHAMPION 2019," Sindhu wrote in her post.

In the post match interview, Sindhu dedicated the win to her mother P Vijaya who celebrated her birthday yesterday.

"I would like to dedicate this win to my mom. It's her birthday today. Thank you mom," Sindhu said with moist eyes.

Sindhu also said that she was very proud to win the medal for her country.

"I won for my country and I am really proud about it being an Indian," Sindhu had said after the win.