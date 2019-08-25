PV Sindhu Becomes First Indian To Clinch World Championships Gold, Wishes Pour In

PV Sindhu created history as she defeated Nozomi Okuhara in straight games to become the first Indian to win Badminton World Championships gold on Sunday. Sindhu won the first game 21-7 and even in the second game she didn't let the Japanese shuttler make a comeback as she took the second game 21-7. Sindhu finished off the final in just 36 minutes. In the second game, at mid-game break, PV Sindhu managed to secure a lead of seven points and that proved to be too much for Okuhara in the end. After Sindhu won the gold in Switzerland, wishes started to pour in from all parts of the country.