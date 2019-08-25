 
"Happy Birthday": PV Sindhu Dedicates Historic World Championships Win To Mother

Updated: 25 August 2019 19:20 IST

PV Sindhu dominated the match right from the first shot and defeated former world champion Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games 21-7, 21-7.

PV Sindhu defeated former World Champion Nozomi Okuhara in straight games. © AFP

PV Sindhu finally broke her title drought in 2019 by winning gold at World Badminton Championships in Basel, Switzreland. This victory came after she lost in the finals of the same event on last two occasions in 2017 and 2018. Sindhu dominated the match right from the first shot and defeated former world champion Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games 21-7, 21-7. In the post match interview, Sindhu dedicated her win to her mother P Vijaya who is celebrating her birthday today.  "I would like to dedicate this win to my mom. It's her birthday today. Thank you mom," Sindhu said with moist eyes.

Sindhu, who now has the joint-most number of medals in World Championships, said she was very proud to win the medal for her country.

"I won for my country and I am really proud about it being an Indian," said Sindhu.

Prior to this win Sindhu despite performing well had not won any tournament. Reflecting on the importance of this win, the newly-crowned World Champion said, "Last time, I lost in the finals, before (that) also I lost in the finals. It was very important win for me and I am really very happy".

"Big thanks to my coach Mis Kim (South Korean Kim Ji Hyun) and Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand) and all those who supported me and also to my parents," Sindhu said praising those supported her.

Sindhu also thanked the fans who came in large numbers to support her throughout the tournaments. 

"I would like to thank the whole crowd who supported me, thank you so much. It means a lot. Every time they were there for my match and they cheered me," Sindhu said amidst loud cheers.

