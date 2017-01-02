PBL 2017 Highlights: Awadhe Warriors Thrash Hyderabad Hunters 5-0

PBL Live 2017: Saina Nehwal lost to Carolina Marin in the evening's second match.

PBL Live 2017: Saina Nehwal lost to Carolina Marin in the evening's second match. © AFP

Awadhe Warriors got off their Premier Badminton League (PBL) campaign to a flier on Monday, when they thrashed Hyderabad Hunters 5-0. In the most awaited match of the evening, Carolina Marin defeated Saina Nehwal to level the match at 1-1. Awadhe, however, won all the remaining matches to inflict the hosts a 5-0 defeat. Catch the highlights of the PBL 2017 match here.

22:05 IST: Awadhe Warriors win the final match, which was a trump match for Hyderabad Hunters, to seal a 5-0 win.

21:35 IST: Srikanth wins the final game 13-11 to hand Awadhe a 4-1 lead.

21:19 IST: Srikanth comes back to win the next game 11-7.

21:07 IST: Ouseph comes back to win the first game 13-11.

21:00 IST: Kidambi Srikanth of Awadhe Warriors leads Hyderabad Hunters' Rajiv Ouseph 4-2 in the first game of their singles clash.

20:50 IST: Awadhe Warriors win the mixed doubles clash, a trump match, 11-9, 12-10 to take a 3-1 lead in the match.

20:40 IST: In the mixed doubles match, the Awadhe team has taken the first game 11-9.

20:24 IST: That's it! Saina Nehwal loses 14-15, 5-11 to Carolina Marin. The match is now tied at 1-1.

20:20 IST: It's 10-5 to Marin now. Saina showing some fight here.

20:16 IST: Marin races into a 6-0 lead in the second game. Saina seems to be struggling a bit here.

20:12 IST: Marin wins the first game 15-14. Can Saina level things up in the second game?

20:09 IST: It's 14-14 now. This is turning out to be an incredible contest!

20:08 IST: Marin wins the next point to make it 13-13.

20:07 IST: It's 13-12 to Saina now. Can she finish things off in this first game.

20:06 IST: And it's 10-10 in the first game.

20:05 IST: Saina comes back to make it 9-10 in the first game.

20:03 IST: Marin races into an 9-5 lead by winning the next three points.

20:00 IST: Marin takes a 6-5 lead in the first game.

19:58 IST: It's been very close so far. Marin wins the ninth point to take a 5-4 lead. Saina wins the next one to level it up 5-5.

19:57 IST: A very competitive start to the match in Hyderabad. Both players with three points apiece.

19:56 IST: And we are off! Marin takes the first point, but Saina comes back to win the next two. The Indian player leads 2-1.

19:50 IST: The two players are out into the court for the much-awaited clash. Saina Nehwal gets a rapturous welcome from the crowd.

19:45 IST: The Saina Nehwal-Carolina Marin clash will start shortly.

19:44 IST: Vincent wins a thrilling third game 13-11 to hand Awadhe Warriors a winnings start.

19:32 IST: Vincent bounces back to take the second game take 11-6. The match now moves into a third and deciding game.

19:20 IST: Praneeth wins the first game 13-11 against Vincent. It's a great start from the Indian player.

18:55 IST: The players of both the teams are out into the court. Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Awadhe Warriors will take on Hyderabad Hunters' B Sai Praneeth in the first match of the evening. The Saina-Marin clash will start immediately after the first match.

18:45 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the PBL 2017 clash between Awadhe Warriors and Hyderabad Hunters.

In the international circuit, they have faced each other seven times, where Saina leads the head-to-head by 4-3 to Marin.

Apart from Saina, Lucknow's team has Goh W Shem (World No.1 in men's doubles) and Kidambi Srikant who can be the crucial players against Hyderabad Hunters.

On Sunday, Carolina pulled off a sensational win over Sindhu in the opening match of the PBL and once again the Spaniard showed her superior stamina and court craft. The match proved to be a crucial tie in the end as Hyderabad Hunters managed to take the lead in the opening day by beating Chennai Smashers 4-3. In the other match, Bengaluru Blasters pipped Delhi Acers 4-3 in a see-saw battle.