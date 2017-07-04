 
Passport Issues For Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, Sikki Reddy

Updated: 04 July 2017 19:06 IST

Parupalli Kashyap requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Sports Minister Vijay Goel to look into the matter.

Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap, had applied for the NZ visa a week back. © PTI

Top shuttlers, including Parupalli Kashyap and H S Prannoy, are waiting for their passports to fly out of the country on Thursday to participate in the upcoming tournaments in Canada and US. Commonwealth Games champion Kashyap, Prannoy and doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy, who were playing at the Australia Super Series last month, had applied for the New Zealand visa a week back but they are yet to receive their passports. Kashyap on Tuesday took to twitter to request External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Sports Minister Vijay Goel to look into the matter so that they don't miss the opportunity to play in Canada next week.

"Dear Madam, me, Prannoy and Sikki Reddy applied for New Zealand visa one week back and requested for urgent processing of visa," Kashyap wrote in the letter which he posted on his twitter handle.

"As we have to leave for tournaments on 6th of July to Canada and US Opens, we require our passports urgently. Ma'am I request you to help us in this matter so that we can travel on 6th July (Thursday)," he wrote.

Last month, Siki Reddy, Prannoy and Summeth Reddy had sought the intervention of Swaraj in getting their passports and visas from the Canadian High Commission.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) then stepped in and the shuttlers received their passports just a day before they were scheduled to leave for Jakarta to participate in the Indonesia Super Series Premier.

The Canada Open Grand Prix is scheduled to be held from July 11 to 16, while the US Open Grand Prix Gold will be held from July 19-23.

Topics : Parupalli Kashyap Prannoy Haseena Sunil Kumar Badminton
Highlights
  • Kashyap took to Twitter to seek Sushma Swaraj's intervention
  • Canada Open Grand Prix is scheduled to be held from July 11 to 16
  • US Open Grand Prix Gold will be held from July 19-23
