Indian badminton star Parupalli Kashyap has recalled his recent meeting with legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. Kashyap, who is a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, is married to former world no. 1 shuttler Saina Nehwal. During a recent appearance on a podcast, Kashyap revealed that he had the opportunity of meeting Dhoni at a wedding. The 37-year-old suggested that since everyone doesn't follow badminton, he introduced himself to Dhoni as Saina's husband. However, Kashyap revealed that Dhoni's reaction upon meeting him was something that he did not expect.

Kashyap recalled that Dhoni, who did recognise him by his profession, spoke to him like one of his teammates.

"I met Dhoni at a wedding recently. I introduced myself as Saina's husband. I thought I am Saina's plus one here so some people who follow sport might recognise me. I am a cricket and Dhoni fan. So, when I met him, he told me 'pata hai bhai. I play badminton. I know who you are and you don't need to tell me that you are Saina's husband.' He spoke to me like a friend, as if I am his teammate," Kashyap said on Nikhil Tho Natakalu's podcast.

Fondly known as Thala, Dhoni led India to three ICC trophies and Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles.

Dhoni played 350 ODI matches over a period of a decade and a half and accumulated 10,773 runs at an average of 50.58. In Test cricket, he represented India in 90 matches and scored close to 5000 runs at an average of 38.09. In the IPL, he has scored over 5000 runs.

The former India captain recently celebrated his 43rd birthday. Having announced his international retirement in 2020, Dhoni only features in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kashyap, on the other hand, was awarded the Arjuna Award by the Government in 2012 after he became the first Indian men's badminton player to reach the quarterfinals at Olympics.

He also won the gold medal in men's singles at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.