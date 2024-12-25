PV Sindhu, India's Olympic great with two medals, got married to Venkata Datta Sai, Hyderabad-based Executive Director at Posidex Technologies, in an intimate ceremony on December 22, 2024. Sindhu, who won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Games, is the most successful Indian shuttler ever. Two days after the wedding ceremony, PV Sindhu gave her first reaction on social media with a series of photos from the occasion and a 'heart' emoji on Wednesday. In an interview, she also divulged in details about how her relationship with Sai flourished.

According to a report in Vogue India, a meeting on a flight in October 2022 started their love story.

"Everything changed when we reconnected on a flight," PV Sindhu said. "That journey brought us closer, and it felt like the stars aligned. It was almost like love at first sight, and from that moment on, everything just felt right."

Sindhu also revealed why their engagement was a deeply intimate affair.

"Our engagement was a deeply intimate affair, attended only by those closest to us,” Sindhu added. "It wasn't about grandeur, but about celebrating this milestone with the people who truly matter. The moment was emotional, meaningful, and something we will cherish forever."

The champion badminton player revealed how she and Sai planned the wedding.

"Planning our wedding was a beautiful yet challenging journey," reflects Sindhu. "Despite my demanding schedule as a professional athlete, I had a clear vision of what I wanted for our big day and planned every detail meticulously. Datta, on the other hand, made sure my dreams came to life by managing the execution seamlessly. Together, we ran a tight ship and ensured that every aspect of the wedding reflected our story and personalities."

