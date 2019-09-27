 
Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap Beats Jan O Jorgensen To Advance To Semi-Finals

Updated: 27 September 2019 15:07 IST

Parupalli Kashyap beat Jan O Jorgensen to enter the semi-finals of Korea Open

Parupalli Kashyap stormed through to the semi-finals of Korea Open. © Twitter

Parupalli Kashyap defeated Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark in straight games to advance to the semi-finals of the Korea Open on Friday. Kashyap had to come back from behind to win the first game 24-22 but in the second game the Indian shuttler did not gave Jorgensen any chance as he took the second game 21-8 to advance to the next stage of the tournament in Incheon. He will now face Kento Momota, who beat Lee Zii jia in the quarterfinals.

Parupalli Kashyap had defeated Malaysia's Daren Liew 21-17 11-21 21-12 in a gruelling contest in the previous round to enter the quarterfinals.

World no. 1 Kento Momota holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against Parupalli Kashyap, who is no. 30 in the rankings.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist is the lone Indian left in fray in BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

Earlier, world champion PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal crashed out following setbacks in the first round of the tournament.

While Sindhu lost 7-21 24-22 15-21 to Beiwen Zhang of United States in her opening-round match, London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina was trailing 21-19, 18-21 and 1-8 against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun when she was forced to retire due to illness.

Badminton Parupalli Kashyap
