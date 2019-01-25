 
Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out After Quarter-Final Loss To Jonatan Christie

Updated: 25 January 2019 14:57 IST

Kidambi Srikanth lost 18-21, 19-21 to Jonatan Christie.

Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out by Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. © File Photo/AFP

India's Kidambi Srikanth has been knocked out of the Indonesia Masters after a 18-21, 19-21 quarter-final loss to Jonatan Christie on Friday. The match, which lasted 48 minutes,  was a one-sided affair which saw Srikanth struggle against the 12th-ranked Indonesian shuttler. Srikanth is ranked eighth.

Earlier today, Saina Nehwal marched into the semi-finals after a straight-sets victory over Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong. Saina Nehwal clinched the quarter-finals singles match 21-7 21-18.

More to follow...

