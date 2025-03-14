Lakshya Sen's All England campaign ended in the quarterfinals as the Indian shuttler fell to former champion and world No. 6 Li Shi Feng of China 10-21, 16-21 in 44 minutes in Birmingham on Friday. Sen, ranked world No. 15, had won their last two encounters, including at the Thomas Cup, but struggled against his familiar Chinese opponent from the junior class of 2018.

The 2022 finalist, who narrowly lost a medal at the Paris Olympics, had shown promise earlier, knocking out defending champion Jonatan Christie.

However, he couldn't maintain momentum against a clinical Feng, who now faces either top seed Shi Yu Qi or Loh Kean Yew in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, India's women's doubles duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand reached their third All England quarterfinal in four years.