India Open: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Huang Yuxiang To Enter Men's Singles Final

Kidambi Srikanth displayed tremendous grit and bounced back from a game loss to outclass China's Huang Yuxiang 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 to enter men's singles final in the India Open badminton tournament on Saturday. In the summit clash, Srikanth will either take on compatriot Parupalli Kashyap or Viktor Axelsen of Denmark. In the women's singles semi-finals, PV Sindhu will face China's He Bingjiao later in the day. On Friday, 2015 champion Kidambi Srikanth edged past Sai Praneeth 21-23, 21-11, 21-19 in one hour and two minutes for just his third win in eight meetings over the former Swiss Open runner-up.

Kashyap, 32, then turned back the clock to reach his first semifinal in a World Tour 500-level tournament in nearly four years with a comfortable 21-16, 21-11 victory over Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei.

After Praneeth built an early lead of 5-2, Srikanth cut down on his errors and drew level at 13-13 only to concede an 18-14 advantage. The former champion did save three game points but Praneeth held on to close out the game 23-21.

Though Praneeth raced to a 7-1 lead in the second game, it could not deter Srikanth who made a spirited comeback to inch ahead 15-11. He then won the next six points to take the game 21-11.

In the decider, Praneeth took a 13-10 lead, but Srikanth's patience brought him back into contention. In a tense ending, Srikanth's lob at 19-19 landed right on the backline to give him a match point which he duly converted.

