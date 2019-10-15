Denmark Open: PV Sindhu Beats Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska To Enter Second Round

PV Sindhu, bidding for her first title since the World Championships , began her campaign at the Denmark Open on a positive note as she beat Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska 22-20, 21-18 to enter second round. By virtue of the victory, PV Sindhu extended her head-to-head record against Mariska to 5-0. In the men's singles, Parupalli Kashyap went down to Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 21-13, 21-12 to be eliminated in the first round.

The first game between PV Sindhu and her Indonesian counterpart remained neck and neck till the mid-game interval. From there on, PV Sindhu showed her dominance to clinch the game.

In the second game, PV Sindhu outclassed Mariska from the outset of the game. The fifth seeded Indian took a 11-5 lead and from there on she didn't look back to seal the match in 37 minutes.

In the men's doubles, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat the South Korean pair of Kim Gi Jung and Lee Young Dae 24-22, 21-11 in 39 minutes to advance to the second round.

India's Sai Praneeth and Sourabh Verma will feature in the Denmark Open later in the day.