Denmark Open 2018: Saina Nehwal Loses To Tai Tzu Ying In Final

Updated: 21 October 2018 17:22 IST

Nehwal lost 13-21, 21-13 and 6-21 against old nemesis Tai Tzu, whom she had last beaten in 2013.

Nehwal's head-to-head record against Tai Tzu Ying stands at 6-12 now. © File Photo

Saina Nehwal continued her winless run against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying as she lost 13-21, 21-13 and 6-21 in the Denmark Open final on Sunday. The match, which went into the decider, saw Nehwal being dominated by old rival Tai Tzu, whom she had last defeated in 2013. Since then, Tai Tzu has been victorious in the last 10 matches between the two. This year, world number 10 Saina has lost all her four matches against Tai Tzu, the last being the semi-final clash in the Asian Games in Jakarta in August.

On Saturday, Saina had made it to the final after beating Gregoria Mariska 21-11, 21-12 in the semi-final on Saturday. In a match that barely lasted 30 minutes, Nehwal dominated Mariska with utmost ease.

Earlier in the tournament, men's defending champion Kidambi Srikanth was knocked after losing 16-21, 12-21 in 44 minutes to world no 1 Kento Momota in 44 minutes.

The first game started on an even note before Momota took a slender 11-10 lead at mid-break and then went on to win the game 21-16.

 

Topics : Saina Nehwal Badminton
