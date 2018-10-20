 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out, Loses To World No. 1 Kento Momota In Semi-Final

Updated: 20 October 2018 18:18 IST

Srikanth lost 16-21, 12-21 against world No. 1 Kento Momota.

Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out, Loses To World No. 1 Kento Momota In Semi-Final
Kento Momota has reached his first ever Denmark Open summit showdown © File Photo

Indian shuttler and world No. 7 Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Denmark Open after losing 16-21, 12-21 against Japan's Kento Momota in the semi-final. As a result of that, 24-year-old Momota made it to his first ever Denmark Open final. In what proved to be a lop-sided encounter, second seed Momota took 42 minutes to outplay the seventh seed Indian shuttler 21-16, 21-12 in straight games to advance.

Srikanth struggled from the start and failed to find his rhythm, which cost him the match. Earlier, late on Friday night, Saina Nehwal and Srikanth entered the semi-finals of the Denmark Open but were made to sweat by Nozomi Okuhara and Sameer Verma, respectively.

Saina came back from a game down to beat familiar foe and world number seven Okuhura of Japan 17-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the quarter-final lasting 58 minutes on Friday night.

On the other hand, Srikanth too had to grind it out against countryman Verma with little separating the two in the men's singles last-eight clash.

In the end, Srikanth prevailed over the 23rd ranked Indian in an epic battle lasting an hour and 18 minutes with the final scoreline reading 22-20, 19-21, 23-21.

Verma had the upper hand for major parts of the third and deciding game where he even had a 17-13 lead before Srikanth roared back to eke out the triumph.

In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost to top seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in the quarter-finals.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kidambi Srikanth lost 16-21, 12-21.
  • Srikanth had defeated compatriot Sameer Verma to reach the semi-finals
  • Kento Momota is ranked world no. 1
Related Articles
Saina Nehwal vs Gregoria Mariska, Live Score, Denmark Open Semi Final: Saina Leads Gregoria Mariska At Mid-Break Of 1st Game
Saina Nehwal vs Gregoria Mariska, Live Score, Denmark Open Semi Final: Saina Leads Gregoria Mariska At Mid-Break Of 1st Game
Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal Overcomes Nozomi Okuhara To March Into Semis
Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal Overcomes Nozomi Okuhara To March Into Semis
Denmark Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Compatriot Sameer Verma To Reach Semifinals
Denmark Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Compatriot Sameer Verma To Reach Semifinals
Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal Beats Akane Yamaguchi To Enter Quarterfinal
Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal Beats Akane Yamaguchi To Enter Quarterfinal
Denmark Open: PV Sindhu Crashes Out In The First Round; Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Advance
Denmark Open: PV Sindhu Crashes Out In The First Round; Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Advance
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.