 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Carolina Marin Pulls Out Of World Championships Due To Knee Injury

Updated: 05 August 2019 16:51 IST

Carolina Marin will be missing out on the World Championships to allow her injured knee more time to heal ahead of the 2020 Olympics.

Carolina Marin Pulls Out Of World Championships Due To Knee Injury
Carolina Marin defeated India's PV Sindhu in the last edition of the World Championships. © AFP

Carolina Marin, the three-time World Champion shuttler from Spain, has withdrawn from the upcoming BWF World Championships due to a knee injury that she suffered during the Indonesia Masters final in January 2019. Carolina Marin had defeated India's PV Sindhu in the last edition of the World Championships in China. "Me and my team has decided that we aren't going to play the World Championship because we are very short of time. The recovery is going well and the knee is running well. So, we will wait till the tournaments of September," Marin said in a video message on Twitter on Sunday.

Defending champion Marin had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee while competing in the Indonesian Masters final on January 26 and has since been sidelined from competition.

She underwent knee surgery on January 29 and had accepted the initial invitation to play in the World Championships to be held in Basel from August 19-25.

Marin would be replaced by Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy received a late call for the tournament following withdrawals by former world champion Viktor Axelsen and China's Shi Yuqi.

Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and B Sai Praneeth are the other three Indians who will be participating in the men's singles event at the championships.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Carolina Marin Badminton
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Carolina Marin is the three-time World Champion shuttler from Spain
  • She has withdrawn from the upcoming BWF World Championships
  • She suffered a knee injury during the Indonesia Masters final in January
Related Articles
"Keep Rocking": PV Sindhu Posts Picture With "Gully Boy" Ranveer Singh
"Keep Rocking": PV Sindhu Posts Picture With "Gully Boy" Ranveer Singh
Saina Nehwal Happy With Super Series Title Win After Marriage, Calls It "Dream Run"
Saina Nehwal Happy With Super Series Title Win After Marriage, Calls It "Dream Run"
Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal Wins Title After Carolina Marin Retires Hurt In 1st Game
Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal Wins Title After Carolina Marin Retires Hurt In 1st Game
Indonesia Masters Final, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Highlights: Saina Nehwal Wins Title After Carolina Marin Retires Hurt
Indonesia Masters Final, Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin Highlights: Saina Nehwal Wins Title After Carolina Marin Retires Hurt
Shuttler PV Sindhu Star Attraction At Indonesia Masters
Shuttler PV Sindhu Star Attraction At Indonesia Masters
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.