Carolina Marin Pulls Out Of World Championships Due To Knee Injury

Carolina Marin, the three-time World Champion shuttler from Spain, has withdrawn from the upcoming BWF World Championships due to a knee injury that she suffered during the Indonesia Masters final in January 2019. Carolina Marin had defeated India's PV Sindhu in the last edition of the World Championships in China. "Me and my team has decided that we aren't going to play the World Championship because we are very short of time. The recovery is going well and the knee is running well. So, we will wait till the tournaments of September," Marin said in a video message on Twitter on Sunday.
— Carolina Mar (@CarolinaMarin) August 4, 2019
We won't go to the World Championships, but the return is soon #Basel2019 pic.twitter.com/JnQCraB6Ez
Defending champion Marin had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee while competing in the Indonesian Masters final on January 26 and has since been sidelined from competition.
She underwent knee surgery on January 29 and had accepted the initial invitation to play in the World Championships to be held in Basel from August 19-25.
Marin would be replaced by Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy received a late call for the tournament following withdrawals by former world champion Viktor Axelsen and China's Shi Yuqi.
Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and B Sai Praneeth are the other three Indians who will be participating in the men's singles event at the championships.
(With IANS inputs)