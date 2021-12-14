Story ProgressBack to home
BWF World Championships 2021 Live Updates, PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska: Dominant PV Sindhu Wins 1st Game 21-7 vs Martina Repiska
Badminton World Championships Live, PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska: Defending champion PV Sindhu takes on Martina Repiska in Round 2.
BWF World Championships Updates, PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiska Live© AFP
Defending champion PV Sindhu will look to continue her impressive form when she faces Slovak's Martina Repiska in Round 2 of the 2021 BWF World Championships on Tuesday. Sindhu finished runners-up in the BWF World Tour Finals last week and was in top form in the entire tournament. In this mega tournament as well there's a lot of expectations from India's ace shuttler especially in the absence of Spanish superstar Carolina Marin who is out due to an injury. The match will be played at Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain. Huelva is also Marin's hometown. Apart from Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen are also competing on Tuesday.
- 15:33 (IST)Sindhu Dominates Again!Another minute and yet another point for PV Sindhu. The two-time Olympic medallist is leading 15-5 against Martina Repiska.
- 15:30 (IST)Sindhu 11-1 Against Martina At Midbreak!At the mid-break interval of the second game, PV Sindhu leads 11-1 over Martina Repiska.
- 15:28 (IST)Sindhu Takes Another Point!Sindhu takes another point as she is leading by 10-1.
- 15:26 (IST)Sindhu At Her Best!Sidhu has taken a huge lead in the second game as she is leading 6-0 just in 2 minutes.
- 15:24 (IST)Sindhu Wins First Game!Complete domination from PV Sindhu as she wins the first game 21-7 in just 10 minutes.
- 15:22 (IST)Sindhu Close To Win 1st Game!Sindhu is dominating the proceedings as she is now leading by 17-5.
- 15:20 (IST)Sindhu Dominates!Two more points for Sindhu and she is close to win the first game.Sindhu lead by 15-4
- 15:18 (IST)Sindhu Leads 11-4 At Mid-Break!At the mid-break interval of the first game, PV Sindhu holds a comfortable 11-4 over Martina Repiska
- 15:16 (IST)Repiska Makes Comeback!Repiska makes good comeback as she has taken two points but still Sindhu is leading 7-4.
- 15:14 (IST)Sindhu Leading 4-1!Sindhu has the early advantage as she is leading 4-1 against Repiska.
- 15:13 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of BWF World Championships. India's ace badminton player PV Sindhu is set to face Martina Repiska in the Round 2 clash of the tournament today. Sindhu will aim to defend her title especially in the absence of the local star shuttler Carolina Marin who is out with an injury. The match will be played at the Main Location 3 of Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IND vs NZ 2021, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.