Defending champion PV Sindhu will look to continue her impressive form when she faces Slovak's Martina Repiska in Round 2 of the 2021 BWF World Championships on Tuesday. Sindhu finished runners-up in the BWF World Tour Finals last week and was in top form in the entire tournament. In this mega tournament as well there's a lot of expectations from India's ace shuttler especially in the absence of Spanish superstar Carolina Marin who is out due to an injury. The match will be played at Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain. Huelva is also Marin's hometown. Apart from Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen are also competing on Tuesday.

December 14 2021 15:33 (IST) Sindhu Dominates Again! Another minute and yet another point for PV Sindhu. The two-time Olympic medallist is leading 15-5 against Martina Repiska. Another minute and yet another point for PV Sindhu. The two-time Olympic medallist is leading 15-5 against Martina Repiska.

December 14 2021 15:30 (IST) Sindhu 11-1 Against Martina At Midbreak! At the mid-break interval of the second game, PV Sindhu leads 11-1 over Martina Repiska.

December 14 2021 15:28 (IST) Sindhu Takes Another Point! Sindhu takes another point as she is leading by 10-1. Sindhu takes another point as she is leading by 10-1.

December 14 2021 15:26 (IST) Sindhu At Her Best! Sidhu has taken a huge lead in the second game as she is leading 6-0 just in 2 minutes. Sidhu has taken a huge lead in the second game as she is leading 6-0 just in 2 minutes.

December 14 2021 15:24 (IST) Sindhu Wins First Game! Complete domination from PV Sindhu as she wins the first game 21-7 in just 10 minutes.

December 14 2021 15:22 (IST) Sindhu Close To Win 1st Game! Sindhu is dominating the proceedings as she is now leading by 17-5. Sindhu is dominating the proceedings as she is now leading by 17-5.

December 14 2021 15:20 (IST) Sindhu Dominates! Two more points for Sindhu and she is close to win the first game.

Sindhu lead by 15-4

Sindhu lead by 15-4 Share Link

December 14 2021 15:18 (IST) Sindhu Leads 11-4 At Mid-Break! At the mid-break interval of the first game, PV Sindhu holds a comfortable 11-4 over Martina Repiska At the mid-break interval of the first game, PV Sindhu holds a comfortable 11-4 over Martina Repiska

December 14 2021 15:16 (IST) Repiska Makes Comeback! Repiska makes good comeback as she has taken two points but still Sindhu is leading 7-4. Repiska makes good comeback as she has taken two points but still Sindhu is leading 7-4.

December 14 2021 15:14 (IST) Sindhu Leading 4-1! Sindhu has the early advantage as she is leading 4-1 against Repiska. Sindhu has the early advantage as she is leading 4-1 against Repiska.

December 14 2021 15:13 (IST) Hello and Welcome! Hello and Welcome to the live blog of BWF World Championships. India's ace badminton player PV Sindhu is set to face Martina Repiska in the Round 2 clash of the tournament today. Sindhu will aim to defend her title especially in the absence of the local star shuttler Carolina Marin who is out with an injury. The match will be played at the Main Location 3 of Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain. Hello and Welcome to the live blog of BWF World Championships. India's ace badminton player PV Sindhu is set to face Martina Repiska in the Round 2 clash of the tournament today. Sindhu will aim to defend her title especially in the absence of the local star shuttler Carolina Marin who is out with an injury. The match will be played at the Main Location 3 of Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain.