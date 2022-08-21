The Badminton World Championships 2022 is set to kick off on Monday, August 22. While India's star shuttler PV Sindhu misses the event due to injury, the likes of Lakshya Sen -- CWG 2022 gold medallist, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal will be among the Indians in the spotlight. Not to forget the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who are coming on back of a gold medal in men's doubles at the CWG earlier this month.

It is worth noting that India has not returned empty-handed from the Worlds since the 2011 edition. It was Srikanth and Lakshya, who had ensured India's presence at the podium in 2021 when they finished with a silver and a bronze, respectively, but the field this time will be much stronger than last year.

It was a depleted field in 2021 with Japan's Kento Momota, and the Indonesian duo of Jonatan Christie and Anthony Ginting missing out. But there has been no such withdrawal this time.

At the same time, the expectations from the Indian male shuttlers will also be high, given their exploits in recent months.

Brimming with confidence following his CWG gold on debut, Lakshya has been on a sensational run this season, and will go into the top event as one of the favourites.

When will Badminton World Championships 2022 be played?

The Badminton World Championships 2022 will be played from August 22 to 28.

Where will Badminton World Championships 2022 be broadcast?

The Badminton World Championships 2022 will be broadcast on DD Sports and Sports18 channels in India.

Where will live streaming of Badminton World Championships 2022 available?

The live streaming of Badminton World Championships 2022 will be available on Voot Select app and website.

