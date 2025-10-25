For Shubman Gill, the third India vs Australia ODI is a crucial one. After two losses in his first two ODIs as captain, a defeat in the final match would result in Australia clean-sweeping India in a bilateral ODI series. In the third ODI, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat first. Indian pacers Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj bowled a very tight line before the first breakthrough came as Travis Head departed on the second ball of the 10th over.

Two balls later, India could have secured the second wicket, but Shubman Gill, despite having ample time, failed to hit the stumps as Matthew Short survived a mix-up with Mitchell Marsh. "That was a complete mix-up, it should have been a run-out," said the commentator. Fellow commentator Ravi Shastri added: "Awful mix-up. He had so much time."

Shubman Gill missed an easy run-out at the non-striker's end. This guy can't bat, can't bowl, can't field. pic.twitter.com/Gj6zEqC58J — Srijan (@LegendDhonii) October 25, 2025

Meanwhile, at the toss, Shubman Gill announced that Nitish Kumar Reddy was not playing the third ODI. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the young all-rounder sustained a left quadriceps injury during the two-wicket defeat in the second ODI, which subsequently ruled him out of the third and final fixture against Australia on Saturday.

After Australia won the toss and opted to bat, India captain Shubman Gill announced two changes in the final XI: Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy made way for Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav. Moments after the toss concluded, the BCCI revealed that Nitish's absence was due to injury and that he is currently being monitored daily by the board's medical team.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI medical team is monitoring him on a daily basis," the BCCI wrote on X.

The 22-year-old failed to make an impact during the must-win second ODI for India, scoring eight runs off 10 deliveries and returning wicketless after his three-over spell, conceding 24 runs at an economy rate of 8.00.

The Indian board did not issue a statement on Arshdeep's availability, and speculation suggests a fitness issue. The left-armer was visibly struggling with cramps in Adelaide and received treatment from the staff on the sidelines.

The third ODI between the two giants is a dead rubber after Australia took an unassailable 2–0 lead with a narrow two-wicket win in Adelaide. India's star-studded top order has yet to live up to its reputation. Captain Shubman Gill hasn't found his rhythm, Virat Kohli is yet to open his account, and although Rohit Sharma hammered 73, Josh Hazlewood has haunted him across both fixtures.

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

With IANS inputs