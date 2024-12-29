Australia extended their lead over India in the second innings of the ongoing 4th Test in Melbourne. At the close of play on Day 4, the hosts were ahead by 333 runs, with Nathan Lyon (41*) and Scott Boland (10*) unbeaten. The pair added an unbeaten 55 runs for the 10th wicket to take Australia's lead over 300, setting up on what promises to be an exciting final day of the match on Monday. With all three results likely on Day 5, India will have to chase a record total at the MCG to win the match.

While India's chances of stealing a win would be tougher on Day 5, former England captain Michael Vaughan feels openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal would be relieved that they didn't have to bat late on Day 4.

"You've just got to look at psychology; Rohit Sharma (would) be going in first under a huge amount of pressure," Vaughan said on Fox Sports.

Vaughan added that both Rohit and Jaiswal would be happy to bat in the morning on Monday.

"Then, you have got Jaiswal who has had a shocker in the field. I think both of those players would be quite happy to just get out of the MCG tonight and come back tomorrow," he added.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also sided with Vaughan, saying that both Rohit and Jaiswal will be "fresher" in the morning.

"They will be happy they are not batting tonight. It's a different ball game when you have been in the field all day to play those last 20 minutes or three or four overs. It is a different atmosphere altogether when you come back tomorrow. You are fresher and you know if you bat out the day you can either get the score or save the game," Shastri explained.