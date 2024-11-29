India will take on Prime Minister's XI in a two-day pink-ball practice match to prepare for their second Test against Australia, a day-night affair in Adelaide. The visitors lead 1-0 in the five-match series after sweeping the hosts by 295 runs in the series-opener in Perth earlier this week. Ahead of the pink-ball game in Adelaide, India will be squaring off against Prime Minister's XI in a prepratory two-day practice match under the lights at the Manuka Oval. The Indian team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, met with the Australian PM at his residence in Canberra.

Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test and beat India in the same fixture at the Adelaide Oval during the 2020-21 tour, where they bowled India out for a paltry score of 36, their lowest-ever total in the history of Test cricket.

While India went on to win the series, the memories of that disappointing collapse in Adelaide are still raw. India captain Rohit will be eager to get some playing time, having miss the series-opener due to the birth of his second child.

India will be eager to acclimatize themselves with the pink ball ahead of the day night game in Adelaide.

New South Wales all-rounder Jack Edwards will captain the Prime Minister's XI, comprising of Australia Test star Scott Boland.

Boland did not play in Perthy but could earn a place in the XI at Adelaide.

When will the India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match be played?

The India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match will be played on November 30 (Saturday) and December 1 (Sunday).

Where will the India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match be played?

The India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match start?

The India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match will start at 9:10 AM (IST).

Where to follow the live streaming and live telecast of the India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match?

The India vs Prime Minister's XI practice match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. Star Sports will telecast the match live on TV.

Prime Minister's XI squad: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan

India squad: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhimanyu Easwaran