India vs India A Practice Match Live Updates, Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah And Co Prepare For Perth Test
India vs India A Simulation Match LIVE Score: BCCI scheduled the 3-day match, though barred fans from attending the fixture at WACA.
India vs India A Simulation Match Live Updates, Day 2: India are playing against India A in a three-day simulation match behind closed doors. For the Indian cricket team, the game is working as a dress rehearsal for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, set to kick off on November 22 in Perth. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) scheduled the 3-day match that started Friday, though barred fans from attending the fixture at WACA. On the opening day of the warm-up game, a piece of worrying news has emerged as the talismanic Virat Kohli has yet again failed to produce an upturn in his form. Even India's hero against New Zealand in the 0-3 whitewash, Rishabh Pant, was dismissed cheaply. Even opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, dubbed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, departed for 15 runs.