India vs India A Simulation Match Live Updates, Day 2: India are playing against India A in a three-day simulation match behind closed doors. For the Indian cricket team, the game is working as a dress rehearsal for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, set to kick off on November 22 in Perth. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) scheduled the 3-day match that started Friday, though barred fans from attending the fixture at WACA. On the opening day of the warm-up game, a piece of worrying news has emerged as the talismanic Virat Kohli has yet again failed to produce an upturn in his form. Even India's hero against New Zealand in the 0-3 whitewash, Rishabh Pant, was dismissed cheaply. Even opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, dubbed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, departed for 15 runs.

Here are the Live Updates of India vs India A Simulation Match Day 2 -