India vs India A Practice Match Day 3 Live Updates: India Eye New No. 3 After Shubman Gill Fracture
India vs India A Simulation Match Day 3 Live Updates: India and India A will face off in the intra-team simulation match at Perth's Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground for the third and final day. India are in need of a solution at No. 3, after Shubman Gill was ruled out of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a thumb fracture. So far, Ruturaj Gaikwad has impressed the most, as per reports. On the other hand, India will also look to scan their fast-bowling options once more as they look to finalise their pace battery for the first Test, starting November 22.
Here are the Live Updates of India vs India A Simulation Match Day 3:
- 07:21 (IST)India vs India A Practice Match Live: Ishan Kishan, The EntertainerIshan Kishan hit some lofty shots while facing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the practice match yesterday. He will also be under the spotlight today in the final day of the practice game.
Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad batting together, Ishan smacking 6 on Yashasvi Jaiswal bowling... We missed so much entertainment today— Ishan's (@IshanWK32) November 16, 2024
India A vs India Match Simulation practice.@ishankishan51 #IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/qI6NJdEG6x
- 07:05 (IST)India vs India A Practice Match Live: Which No. 3 Will Make Its Case?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 3 of the intra-squad practice match between India and India A from WACA. With Shubman Gill being ruled out of the first Test in Perth due to a fractured thumb, all eyes are on the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal and a few other options from the India A squad. Which of them will make the cut for the Border Gavaskar Trophy opener?