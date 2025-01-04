India vs Australia LIVE, 5th Test, Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes, Surpasses Legend To Shatter 47-Year Old Record
India vs Australia Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah struck early on Day 2 of the fifth Test
India vs Australia Live Score, 5th Test Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah just knows how to boost his team. And he has done it again early on Day 2 of the fifth Test by scalping Marnus Labuschagne, leaving Australia two down as they aim to surpass India's first innings total of 185. This is Bumrah's 32nd wicket in the series - the most by any Indian bowler in a series in Australia surpassing the great Bishan SIngh Bedi. The dramatic scene that unfolded on the final ball of Day 1 has added more life to the crucial Test match, which is a do-or-die affair for India. Bumrah and Sam Konstas first got involved into an argument, which seemed to be initiated by the Australian teenager. Bumrah dismissed Aussie opener Usman Khawaja off the very next ball and the Indian players were all over Konstas. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Australia 5th Test Day 2 -
- 05:18 (IST)IND vs AUS 5th Test Live: Labuschagne goneAnd we have the first review of he day! It's for a caught behind appeal against Labuschagne by Jasprit Bumrah. Replays show there is a huge spike on snicko and India strike early. Just what they wanted! Bumrah now has 32 wickets in this series - most by an Indian bowler in a series in Australia.Australia 15/2 (6.2 overs)
- 05:12 (IST)India vs Australia 5th Test Day 2 live: Plenty of chatterNext up is Bumrah- the man whole of India would be hoping to fire today. The Indian skipper bowls to Labuschagne from the other end. Only two runs of it.There is a lot of chatter that's happening between the players. After what happened on the last ball of the day on Friday, when Konstas and Bumrah had a go at each other, it's all but natural.
- 05:09 (IST)IND vs AUS 5th Test Live: Action startsMohammed Siraj is bowling the first over of the day. Nice and tidy over. Just two runs of it. He is bowling in the mid-130s. Sam Konstas is happy to defend. He knows it's a long day and if he can tire out the Indian pacers, it's game on.
- 05:00 (IST)India vs Australia 5th Test Day 2 live: Historic feat loadingJasprit has 31 wickets so far in this series. He is sitting at the top jointly with legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bodi for the most number of wickets by an Indian bowler in a Test series in Australia. Bedi achieved the feat in 1977/78
- 04:56 (IST)IND vs AUS 5th Test Live: Weather updateThe weather was quite cloudy at part on the first day of the fifth Test match. But today, it is expected to be bright and sunny. The first hour is going to be crucial with overnight batter Sam Konstas, who has a habit of riling up opponents, at the crease.
