Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia LIVE, 5th Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma 'Opts Out' As India Opt To Bat In Sydney
India vs Australia LIVE Score: India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and opted to bat first after Rohit Sharma 'opted out' of Sydney Test.
India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 Live Updates© AFP
India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 Live Updates: India's full-time captain Rohit Sharma opted out of the 5th and final Test against Australia as stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah decided to bat first at SCG on Friday. India made two changes in the team, with Shubman Gill replacing Rohit while Prasidh Krishan came into the team in place of injured Akash Deep. A win is what India need from the game to keep their World Test Championship Final hopes alive. Anything less than that will simply throw India out of the race for the summit clash. On the other hand, a win in the final game will also seal the deal for Australia, while a draw will see their WTC Final fate hanging on their two-match series vs Sri Lanka. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 04:43 (IST)India vs Australia 5th Test Live: The Pitch ReportThere's plenty of grass on the pitch, unlike we have seen in any of the 4 Tests today. Sunil Gavaskar feels Pat Cummins would be happy to field first considering the field, as well as the overcast conditions. It's going to be quite tricky for India's openers -- Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul -- today. Shubman Gill, back at No. 3, also faces a big Test to keep his place in India's XI.
- 04:40 (IST)Pink Test Live: How The Playing XIs Look LikeA look at both XIs of the team as Australia also make some changes to the playing XI:Australia Playing XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott BolandIndia Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
- 04:36 (IST)India vs Australia 5th Test Live: Rohit Sharma Opts Out As India Bat FirstJasprit Bumrah, as expected, comes out for toss as the stand-in skipper after Rohit Sharma 'opted to rest'. India win toss and decide to bat first. Two changes for the Indian team as Prasidh Krishna and Shubman Gill come into India's XI. Pat Cummins not to disappointed as SCG has overcast conditions at the moment.
- 04:26 (IST)India vs Australia, 5th Test Live: Bumrah's Captaincy Faces Another TestWith Rohit Sharma being dropped to the bench, Jasprit Bumrah will have another opportunity to showcase his captaincy credentials today. Rumours of Virat Kohli wanting to be Team India's 'interim captain' have also been doing rounds on the internet but the team management faces a big task ahead of them if Rohit decides to call it a day in Tests.
- 04:12 (IST)IND vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 1 Live: Did Gambhir Turn Down Request To Keep Rohit In XI?It has also been reported by PTI that Gautam Gambhir was asked if Rohit Sharma can be a part of India's XI in Sydney and bow out from Tests after the match. But the head coach turned down the request. For Gambhir, the priority remains winning the final BGT Test at SCG and retain the trophy by drawing the series 2-2.
- 04:04 (IST)India vs Australia 5th Test, Day 1 Live: Is It Farewell Rohit Sharma?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 1 of the 5th Test between India and Australia from Sydney. The news of India captain Rohit Sharma being dropped from the 5th Test against Australia has already been doing rounds in the internet. Though head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to confirm if Rohit will be a part of the XI today, it is understood that Jasprit Bumrah will leading the side as the Hitman warms the bench. Shubman Gill is said to be a part of the playing XI again while the injured Akash Deep is out. Will there be other changes too?
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2024-25, Results, News and IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.