IND vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 1 Live: Did Gambhir Turn Down Request To Keep Rohit In XI?

It has also been reported by PTI that Gautam Gambhir was asked if Rohit Sharma can be a part of India's XI in Sydney and bow out from Tests after the match. But the head coach turned down the request. For Gambhir, the priority remains winning the final BGT Test at SCG and retain the trophy by drawing the series 2-2.