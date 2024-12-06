Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd Test Pink Ball Match Day 1: Rohit Sharma-Led India Look To Bury 36-All Out Ghosts
India vs Australia LIVE Score: India are leading the five-match series 1-0 and a win will take them one step closer to a series win.
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Scorecard: Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma© AFP
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE Updates: The India vs Australia Day-Night Test is here. Both teams will enter the Adelaide Oval on Friday knowing fully well that a win here may impact the series in more ways than one. India are leading the five-match series 1-0 and a win will take them one step closer to a series win. For Australia, a win here will be enough to restore parity. India captain Rohit Sharma and top-order batter Shubman Gill will return to the side after missing the first game. Also, this is the same venue where India were bowled out for just 36 runs in their previous day-night Test in Adelaide in 2020. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates of India vs Australia 2nd Test Match -
- 07:59 (IST)IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1 Live: Rohit to bat at no 5?Rohit Sharma, returning to the side from a brief paternity break, has taken the tough call of pushing himself down the order to accommodate K L Rahul at the top alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Both Rahul and Jaiswal excelled in Perth and had a big part in India's biggest overseas win. Shubman Gill has recovered from a thumb injury and will be back in the side alongside Rohit.
- 07:47 (IST)India vs Australia 2nd Test Live: A Look At The TeamsWhile Australia have already announced their playing XI, India are likely to make two changes, with the returning Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill replacing Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel.Here's a look at the XIs:Australia’s playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott BolandIndia’s likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj
- 07:36 (IST)Pink-Ball Test Live: India Return To 36-All Out VenueHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia. The ghosts of Team India's 36 all-out show at Adelaide in 2020 still haunt the players but the team has returned to Adelaide after a morale-boosting victory against Australia in Perth. The hosts, however, still remain unbeaten in day-night Tests at this venue. Can India pull off another first?
