India vs Australia 2nd Test Live: A Look At The Teams

While Australia have already announced their playing XI, India are likely to make two changes, with the returning Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill replacing Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel.





Here's a look at the XIs:





Australia’s playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland





India’s likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj



