India vs Australia LIVE, 1st Test Day 1: KL Rahul Gets India Off The Mark As Australia Pacers Dominate
Mitchell Starc has provided Australia with a big breakthrough as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for duck.
IND vs AUS 1st Test LIVE Score: Mitchell Starc has provided Australia with a big breakthrough as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for duck. KL Rahul has now been joined by Devdutt Padikkal as one-down India need a solid partnership from the duo. On the other hand, the Australian bowlers are eyeing an early breakthrough, in order to gain an upper hand. India stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. India have handed over the debut caps to pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. With four pace options, India have included Washington Sundar as the only spin option. Apart from him, Devdutt Padikkal has also been included in the Playing XI. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs Australia 1st Test Match Day 1, Straight from Optus Stadium, Perth
- 08:14 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test, Live: Indian batters off the markIn a strange turn of events, Indian batters were not able to open their run tally till the third over. In the fourth over by Josh Hazlewood, KL Rahul finally opens his arms and hammers a shot through the cover and steal three runs. After the shocking dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal for duck, Devdutt Padikkal has joined KL Rahul at the crease. The duo need to form a good partnership.IND 8/1 (4 overs)
- 08:05 (IST)IND vs AUS 1st Test, Live: OUTOUT!!! WHAT A BLOW TO INDIA!!! Mitchell Starc has provided Australia with a huge breakthrough as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for duck. The talented young India batter gets completely bamboozled by the stunning pace of Starc as he tries to play a defensive shot. However, the ball hits the edge and travels straight to Nathan McSweeney, who then takes a simple catch at gully. First wicket gone for India.IND 5/1 (2.1 overs)
- 07:58 (IST)AUS vs IND 1st Test, Live: Nail-biting startIndia are off to a steady start in the first session of the first Test against Australia. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are assessing the Australian conditions against the pace of Mitchell Starc. In the first over, Starc leaks five runs, which came from bye and a no-ball. India will look to rotate the strike from the next over.IND 5/0 (1 over)
- 07:51 (IST)AUS vs IND 1st Test, Live: We are underwaySo, the wait is finally over as the first Test between India and Australia is very underway. For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will be starting the proceedings. In the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, the onus of opening has fallen on the shoulders of KL Rahul. The duo will look to form a good opening partnership. On the other hand, Mitchell Starc will be bowling the first over for Australia. Let's play!!
- 07:45 (IST)AUS vs IND 1st Test, Live: BCCI's update on Shubman Gill
UPDATE: Shubman Gill sustained a left thumb injury during Day 2 of match simulation at The WACA. He was not considered for selection for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2024
The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress on a daily basis.#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND
- 07:39 (IST)AUS vs IND 1st Test, Live: Virat Kohli in focusAfter an abysmal performance against New Zealand, star India batter Virat Kohli will be eager to deliver a strong show against his favourite rivals Australia. The rivalry between Kohli and Australia is not new as it is going to be a fiery contest. The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and all the Aussie bowlers will give their sweat and blood to stop Kohli from firing.
- 07:31 (IST)AUS vs IND 1st Test, Live: Here's what Jasprit Bumrah said at the toss"We are going to bat first, looks like a good wicket. Very confident with our preparation. We played a Test match here in 2018 so we know what to expect. The wicket gets quicker. Nitish makes his debut. We have 4 quicks and Washi is the lone spinner."
- 07:08 (IST)India vs Australi 1st Test Live: Expect A Spicy PitchPerth is traditionally been a pitch that produces a lot of bounce. It's going to be the same this time as well. The practice sessions confirm that the match is going to see sharp bounce from certain areas while carry to the wicket-keeper is also going to be healthy. It would be interesting to see how India's openers handle that.
- 07:01 (IST)Australia vs India 1st Test Live: BGT Is Underway!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth. A few debuts are expected in both the camps as the 5-match series gets underway. Jasprit Bumrah, the captain, also looks to test himself in the arguably the toughest conditions of all. We are underway...