IND vs AUS 1st Test LIVE Score: Mitchell Starc has provided Australia with a big breakthrough as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for duck. KL Rahul has now been joined by Devdutt Padikkal as one-down India need a solid partnership from the duo. On the other hand, the Australian bowlers are eyeing an early breakthrough, in order to gain an upper hand. India stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. India have handed over the debut caps to pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. With four pace options, India have included Washington Sundar as the only spin option. Apart from him, Devdutt Padikkal has also been included in the Playing XI. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs Australia 1st Test Match Day 1, Straight from Optus Stadium, Perth