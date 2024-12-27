India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 2 Live Updates: India Aim To Bundle Out Australia Early
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live: Steve Smith and Pat Cummins will resume the Australian innings at 311 for 6 on Friday.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: The Indian cricket team will aim to bundle out Australia as early as possible on the second day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Jasprit Bumrah's three wickets on the opening day helped India make a comeback in the game, but Australia still managed to finish the day in a good position, thanks to fifties from Sam Konstas (60), Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and Steve Smith (68 not out). At stumps, the hosts were 311 for 6 with Pat Cummins (8 not out) being the partner of Smith. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates and Scores of Day 2 of India vs Australia 4th Test -
- 04:47 (IST)IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 2 Live: Steve Smith Key To India's FightbackSteve Smith remains the most important wicket for India this morning. The Iconic batter is already soaring in top form, having regained his confidence in Brisbane with a hundred. It would be key for India to get his out as early as possible. But what kind of a strategy India skipper Rohit Sharma would adopt against him? Will Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep start the attack with the ball today?
- 04:41 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test Live: The Kohli-Konstas EpisodeVirat Kohli has already been penalised but here's a look at the discussions that took place around his clash with Sam Konstas on Day 1.
Experts #IrfanPathan, #RaviShastri, #JustinLanger & #SunilGavaskar share their thoughts on the fiery Konstas-Virat episode from the 1st day of MCG Test! #AUSvINDOnStar 4th Test, Day 2 | FRI, 27th DEC, 5 A pic.twitter.com/LQbzwKfIDo— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 26, 2024
- 04:33 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 2 Live: Can India Fightback In 1st Session?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and Australia from Melbourne. Australia have the upper hand after a terrific Day 1 that saw as many as 4 of their batters scoring a half-century. India did manage to fightback in the final session with the help of Jasprit Bumrah but they need quick wickets today to truly make a comeback.