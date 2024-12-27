India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: The Indian cricket team will aim to bundle out Australia as early as possible on the second day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Jasprit Bumrah's three wickets on the opening day helped India make a comeback in the game, but Australia still managed to finish the day in a good position, thanks to fifties from Sam Konstas (60), Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and Steve Smith (68 not out). At stumps, the hosts were 311 for 6 with Pat Cummins (8 not out) being the partner of Smith. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates and Scores of Day 2 of India vs Australia 4th Test -