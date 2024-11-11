Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Updates: India Coach To Be Grilled Over Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference For India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The India head coach is set to address media early on Monday.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference For India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to address the media ahead of the side's tour of Australia. The press conference is set to take place at 9 AM IST on Monday, November 11. Notably, India will be playing a five-match Test series in Australia, starting November 22 in Perth. The series between the sides is known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gambhir-coached India suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand in their recent home Test series. The side must be eager to put a better show Down Under and keep its slim World Test Championship final hopes alive. Apart from the team's performance, captain Rohit Sharma's availability is also expected to be discussed during the conference.
Here are the Live Updates of Gautam Gambhir Press Conference For India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy -
- 08:16 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Top 3 Questions Coach Has To Answer
While there would be many questions regarding the Indian team's tour of Australia, there are a few that sit top of the charts.
1. How many matches will Rohit Sharma (if he does) miss against Australia?
2. What are India's plans to get themselves accustomed to the conditions in Australia? Especially as the team has cancelled its practice match against India A.
3. What next if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fail to turn their form around?
- 08:11 (IST)Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: India Coach Set To Be GrilledHello and welcome to our live coverage of India head coach Gautam Gambhir's press conference. After a 0-3 defeat against New Zealand, the Indian Test team gears up for the mighty tour of Australia where the two sides will square off in 5 matches. The tour arguably would be Gambhir's biggest test yet. It would be interesting to see what sort of a stance the head coach takes during his press conference with the media on Monday.