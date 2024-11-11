Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live: Top 3 Questions Coach Has To Answer

While there would be many questions regarding the Indian team's tour of Australia, there are a few that sit top of the charts.

1. How many matches will Rohit Sharma (if he does) miss against Australia?

2. What are India's plans to get themselves accustomed to the conditions in Australia? Especially as the team has cancelled its practice match against India A.

3. What next if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fail to turn their form around?