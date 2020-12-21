India vs Australia: Wasim Jaffer's Advice For Ajinkya Rahane Ahead Of Melbourne Test Has A Hidden Message
Australia vs India: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer had some advice for stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the second Test but with a hidden message.
Wasim Jaffer posted a tweet for India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane
Jaffer's tweet had a hidden message for Rahane to decipher
The 2nd Test between India and Australia begins December 26 in Melbourne
Wasim Jaffer had a "hidden message" for stand-in India captain Ajinkya Rahane, who will lead the team in the remaining three Tests in the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. Jaffer posted a cryptic message on Twitter that read "People In Cricket Know Grief In Life Lingers Aplenty Never Dabble Rise And Handcraft Unique Legacy," a sentence that reads "PICK GILL AND RAHUL" when abbreviated, as advice to Rahane ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Jaffer's witty tweet was followed by a post script for fans. "PS: you guys are open to have a go and decode the msg too," wrote Jaffer.
Dear @ajinkyarahane88, here's a (hidden) message for you. Good luck for Boxing Day!— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 21, 2020
People
In
Cricket
Know
Grief
In
Life
Lingers
Aplenty
Never
Dabble
Rise
And
Handcraft
Unique
Legacy
PS: you guys are open to have a go and decode the msg too #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND
Calls for the inclusion of Shubman Gill, right-handed opening batsman, in the playing XI have grown all the more because of a poor run with the bat for Prithvi Shaw, who opened alongside Mayank Agarwal in the Adelaide Test.
Shaw returned scores of 0 and 4 in a game that saw his technique exposed and criticised by experts such as Ricky Ponting.
Ponting predicted Shaw's mode of dismissal on air moments before Mitchell Starc bowled Shaw through the gate exactly like Ponting had predicted.
Gill, on the other hand, hit a half-century in India's second warm-up match ahead of the first Test and he is likely to replace Shaw in the openers' slot in the second Test that begins on December 26 in Melbourne.
Rahul is likely to slot in middle order to fill up a spot vacated by skipper Virat Kohli, who returned home after the first Test on a paternity leave.
India lost to Australia in the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval where they were restricted to their lowest Test total of 36 for 9 in the second innings before succumbing to an eight-wicket defeat.