Wasim Jaffer came up with another witty message after India named their playing XI for the second Australia Test but without one of the two players Jaffer had been rooting for. While Shubman Gill was handed a Test debut, fellow opening batsman KL Rahul did not find a place in the side. Jaffer, who had been asking for Gill and Rahul's inclusion, came up with yet another tweet to make his point. "New Opportunities Kindle Life," wrote Jaffer, that reads "NO KL" when abbreviated.

Jaffer has been acing the Twitter game with his carefully worded messages to comment on India's team selection for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.

On Monday, Jaffer had shared a tweet asking for Gill and Rahul's inclusion in the XI but in a cryptic, coded message to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Dear @ajinkyarahane88, here's a (hidden) message for you. Good luck for Boxing Day!



People

In

Cricket

Know

Grief

In

Life

Lingers

Aplenty

Never

Dabble

Rise

And

Handcraft

Unique

Legacy



PS: you guys are open to have a go and decode the msg too #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 21, 2020

India made four changes to their XI from Adelaide Test for the Boxing Day clash in Melbourne starting Saturday.

Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj were included, in addition to Gill, even as Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha were dropped.

Two of the changes were forced ones as Mohammed Shami got injured while batting in the second innings of the first Test while regular skipper Virat Kohli left for home on paternity leave.

Gill, who hit a half-century in the second warm-up match against Australia A that preceded the first Test, has scored 2270 runs from 23 first-class matches at 68.78 with seven centuries.

He is likely to open the batting with Mayank Agarwal, who returns to the venue where he had made his Test debut back in 2018.