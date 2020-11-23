India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's father died on Friday, November 20. Siraj, who is on tour with the Indian team in Australia, chose to stay back even as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) offered the cricketer the option of flying back home to be with his family. Siraj, who is part of India's Test squad, spoke to the BCCI on Monday, saying he wants to fulfil his father's dream of watching Siraj play for India. "He was the person who supported me the most. It's a great loss for me," Siraj said. "He wished that I continue playing for India and make my country proud. I just want to fulfil my father's dream."

"Even though he is not in the world, he'll always be with me," said Siraj.

Siraj shed light on the support he received from his teammates and explained how he was well taken care of by the captain Virat Kohli and the management.

"Virat bhai encouraged me to stay strong and fulfil my father's dream," said Siraj.

The fast bowler also revealed snippets from the conversation he had with his mother after his father's death.

She asked Siraj to stay in Australia and keep his father's dream alive.

Siraj made his India debut in November 2017 in a Twenty20 International against New Zealand.

The right-arm pacer has played one One-day International and three T20Is so far for India and returned a successful season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), picking up 11 wickets from nine matches.

He is in line for a Test debut in the four-match series that starts December 17 in Adelaide.