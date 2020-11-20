Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's father died on Friday. Siraj's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to reveal the news and offer their heartfelt condolences to the pacer. "Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj & his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan," RCB wrote on Twitter. Siraj is currently in Sydney with the rest of the Indian squad for the upcoming series in Australia.

Siraj was not named in the limited-overs squads for the nearly two-month long tour of Australia but the 26-year-old was picked for the four-match Test series, scheduled to begin next month.

The Hyderabad-born pacer played nine matches for RCB in the recently-concluded IPL and picked up 11 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 8.68.

His best performance in the T20 league came against two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders, when Siraj returned with figures of three for eight from his quota of four overs.

India are slated to play three One-Day Internationals, as many Twenty20 Internationals and four Test matches in Australia.

The tour will kick off with the ODI series, starting November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.