With the Indian cricket team finally resuming action, Virat Kohli and his men will be eyeing for glory in their tour of Australia. Team India will be brimming with confidence after the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which took place in United Arab Emirates. The sides will face each other in three One-day Internationals (ODIs), three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), and a four-match Test series. India were last supposed to play a three-match ODI series against South Africa at home. The first match was abandoned without a ball being bowled and then the BCCI called-off the series due to coronavirus.

Australia lost a T20I series 1-2 to England while registering a 2-1 win in the ODIs. These matches took place in September.

The India tour begins on November 27, with the first ODI. Also, captain Virat Kohli will be departing after the first Test match due to a paternity leave granted by the BCCI. He and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021.

Here is the full schedule of India's tour of Australia 2020:

ODIs

November 27: 1st ODI (Sydney Cricket Ground), 9:10 AM IST.

November 29: 2nd ODI (Sydney Cricket Ground), 9:10 AM IST.

December 2: 3rd ODI (Manuka Oval, Canberra), 9:10 AM IST.

T20Is

December 4: 1st T20I (Manuka Oval in Canberra), 1:40 PM IST.

December 6: 2nd T20I (Sydney Cricket Ground), 1:40 PM IST.

December 8: 3rd T20I (Sydney Cricket Ground), 1:40 PM IST.

Tests

December 17-21: 1st Test (Adelaide Oval, D/N), 9:30 AM IST.

December 26-30: 2nd Test (Melbourne Cricket Ground), 5:00 AM IST.

January 7-11: 3rd Test (Sydney Cricket Ground), 5:00 AM IST.

January 15-19: 4th Test (Gabba, Brisbane), 5:30 AM IST.