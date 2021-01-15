India's injury problems on the ongoing tour of Australia continued in Brisbane as Navdeep Saini walked off the field after complaining of "pain in his groin" on the opening day of the fourth Test on Friday. Bowling the 36th over of the match, Saini managed to square up Marnus Labuschagne but unfortunately for him, Ajinkya Rahane dropped a sitter at gully. More than the catch, India were pushed on the backfoot as Saini was seen on the ground, in discomfort. Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed on the field to check on Saini and after some assessment, the fast-bowler walked back to the changing room.

Saini bowled just 7.5 overs on the opening day of the Gabba Test before he had to walk off. Rohit Sharma completed his over.

Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NXinlnZ9W5 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

Saini came back on the field but soon went back to the pavilion.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to give an update on the pacer's injury.

Australia, after winning the toss and opting to bat in Brisbane, lost two wickets in the opening session on Day 1 of the fourth Test.

Mohammed Siraj struck in the very first over as David Warner edged one to Rohit Sharma in the slips to give India an early breakthrough.

Shardul Thakur then accounted for Marcus Harris in his first over in Test cricket in Australia.

The hosts fought back in the post Lunch session as they took their score to 154/3 at Tea.